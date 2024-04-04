Nuh: Haryana Police Busts Marriage Fraud Racket; Nab Two Criminals for Extorting Rs 14 Cr

Nuh: The Haryana Police, in a significant achievement, arrested two people and busted the racket who were defrauding multiple people and demanding money in exchange for providing Kanyadaan, the girl's contribution to the wedding, in their daughters' marriages. The criminals have been identified as Maulana Arshad, a native of Bubalheri, and Rashid, a resident of Palwal district.

The accused have stolen around Rs 14 crore by defrauding as many as 1,400 people in the name of Kanyadaan. As per police sources, on April 1, a female resident of Nangal Shahpur tehsil Nagina of Nuh district had lodged a complaint at Nagina police station. In the complaint, she said, "In the name of getting their daughter married and offering wedding packages, Maulana Arshad and Rashid and their other associates had fraudulently taken Rs 1,10,000 about 2 months ago. The accused had taken money for Kanyadaan. They had taken money in the form of a motorcycle, all the wedding paraphernalia and Rs 21,000 in cash as bridegroom. When they approached him as the wedding date approached, he chased them away. In this way, many people of the area fell into the trap of the accused."

Firozpur Jhirka, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kaptan Singh has said that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Inspector Ratan Singh, Manager of Nagina police station, on April 2, formed a team, on the basis of secret information, and thus arrested accused Rashid from Badkali Chowk Nagina and Maulana Arshad from village Bubalhedi.

On April 1, 2024, Zubeida—a resident of Nangal Shahpur in Tehsil Nagina—filed a complaint in which she described the deception she had suffered at the hands of Maulana Arshad, Rashid, and their associates. They had extorted around Rs 1 lakh by offering her the package listed above for her daughter's wedding.

Preliminary interrogation has revealed that both the accused, with the help of their other associates, surrendered and confessed to committing the crimes. Subsequently, both were presented in court and remanded into police custody for four days. Intensive interrogation is underway to uncover further details in this case.