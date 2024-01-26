NGT forms panel to find facts, take remedial action proposed tree felling in Kerala village

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has formed a panel to ascertain the factual position and take remedial action regarding the proposed cutting of trees in a village in Kerala's Ernakulam district. The green panel was hearing a postal letter petition sent by some residents of the village that the tribunal registered as an original application.

According to the tribunal's procedure, it can take note of any letter petition "which brings to light instances of substantial environmental damage" and such valid complaints don't compulsorily require representation from the aggrieved party nor do these need to be filed by an advocate. The letter expressed "strong opposition to the proposed cutting of eight small trees at the Kalikulangara village junction" that were planted by village residents "several years ago on World Environment Day".

"We believe cutting of these eight small trees would be a grave injustice to our village. The trees provide shade and beauty to the village junction and they also help to improve air quality and they are also a source of pride for our community as they represent our commitment to environmental protection," the letter said, urging the authorities concerned to reconsider the decision. A bench of Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member Afroz Ahmad said, "Prima facie the averments made in the petition raise substantial questions relating to the environment."

"We consider it appropriate that a joint committee be constituted to verify the factual position and suggest appropriate remedial action," the bench added in an order passed on January 22. The joint committee will comprise representatives of the collector and the divisional/district forest officer of Ernakulum and the Kerala State Pollution Control Board, the tribunal said.

It directed the panel to "meet within two weeks, undertake visits to the site, look into the grievances of the applicant, associate the applicant and representative of the concerned project proponent, verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action". The Kerala State Pollution Control Board will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance, the tribunal said. It directed that a factual and action-taken report be submitted before the southern zone bench of the tribunal in Chennai within two months.