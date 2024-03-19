J&K: Mehbooba Mufti Expresses Concern Over Delay in JKPSI, JE Recruitment Process

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday voiced her concern over the prolonged delay in addressing the issues surrounding the recruitment process for the Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector (JKPSI) and Junior Engineer (JE) positions.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mehbooba expressed concern about the inaction regarding the report submitted by the committee headed by RK Goyal, which investigated the alleged fraud in the recruitment process.

"Despite a report submitted by the committee headed by RK Goyal about the role of JKSSB and blacklisted APTECH regarding the recruitment of JKPSI & JE, no action has been taken so far. This delay is causing deep anguish & suffering to the aspirants. Request @manojsinha_ ji to intervene," she wrote in the post.

Mehbooba's tweet highlights the report, which sheds light on the role played by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and the blacklisted agency, Aptech, in the recruitment process. The involvement of Aptech in the selection process has been a subject of controversy, leading to protests and the cancellations of the JKSSB exam on March 14, 2023.

The decision to cancel the recruitment process was prompted by widespread concerns raised by job aspirants and various political parties regarding transparency in the recruitment process. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in response to the outcry, reiterated the administration's commitment to transparency and merit-based recruitment while speaking to reporters in Jammu. Sinha assured that exams would only proceed once there is absolute certainty and confidence in the process.

The delay in taking action on the committee's findings has exacerbated the anguish and suffering of aspirants, as highlighted by Mehbooba Mufti.

The issue has sparked widespread attention, with stakeholders emphasizing the need for the administration to prioritize transparency and address the concerns of job aspirants in Jammu and Kashmir. Political parties such as the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), CPI(M), Congress, and Apni Party have joined Mufti in condemning the delay and advocating for swift action to restore faith in the recruitment process.

As the discontent over the delay persists, stakeholders remain hopeful that the administration will take proactive measures to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process for the JKPSI and JE positions, safeguarding the interests of aspirants across the region.