CAA 'Last Arrow in BJP's Quiver to Incite Communal Tensions', Claims Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Two days after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs notified the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which gives Indian citizenship to the non-Muslim migrants from certain countries, former J&K Chief Minister and PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday March 13 termed the move “divisive” aimed at diverting the main issues.

Addressing a presser in Srinagar, the former Chief Minister raised concerns about the potential escalation of communal tensions and highlighted instances of mosque destruction, school vandalism, and house demolitions.

Mehbooba conveyed her disappointment with the government's “diversion from addressing long standing issues to focusing on divisive matters”. She accused the BJP government of “causing disturbances on the streets, tearing down mosques, searching for idols in every mosque, and destroying schools and homes, including those belonging to individuals who had saved people during Uttarakhand crisis”.

Mehbooba drew attention to the absence of Muslims from the streets and accused the government of “attempting to incite conflict for its own ends”. She said that several youths from the region had been incarcerated without bail for two to three years.

In an impassioned plea, Mehbooba called on the Hindu and Muslim communities to avoid falling into the trap of violence and urged them not to participate in street protests at this time.

“CAA is the last arrow in BJP's quiver to incite communal tensions in the country,” she said. She emphasized the importance of using votes judiciously and commended the senior members of the community who have taken their concerns to the courts.

Mehbooba lamented the “erosion of democratic values and constitutional rights”, stating that the “most beautiful aspect of the country, democracy, is being undermined”. She warned against the “potential creation of laws targeting Muslims under the guise of religion”, urging people, especially Muslims, “not to get ensnared in the traps set by those with ulterior motives”.

The former Chief Minister also criticised the the construction of railway line in south Kashmir “without considering the impact on villages and the subsequent loss of trees” while pointing out the fragility of the region's ecosystem and economy, particularly the dependence on the fruit industry and agriculture.

Mufti stressed the need for environmental impact assessments before undertaking any construction that could harm the fragile environment.

She also called for a thoughtful and legal approach to addressing the issues at hand, advising against any rash actions driven by anger. She warned against “repeating the mistakes made in other regions like Uttarakhand, where the construction of roads led to the indiscriminate cutting of thousands of trees”.