Sangrur Jail Case: PSHRC Sends Show-Cause Notice to ADGP after 2 Inmates Die in Clash

Punjab: A show-cause notice was sent to Arun Pal Singh, the assistant director general of police (ADGP), prisons, by the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC), a day after a scuffle broke out in Punjab's Sangrur district jail on Friday night, killing two inmates and injuring two more.

“The commission, deeply concerned by these tragic events, has undertaken a thorough examination of the circumstances leading the incident,” the notice to the ADGP, prisons, read.

It has sought a thorough report on the issue at least one week prior to the upcoming hearing, which is set for May 10.



A total of four patients were brought to the hospital from jail. Two of them were brought dead, and two others, Gagandeep Singh and Mohammad Sehwag were seriously injured and referred to the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

The deceased prisoners were identified as Mohammad Haris and Dharminder Singh, while the injured were identified as Gagandeep Singh and Mohammad Sahibaj, sources confirmed.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Punjab Jail, Surinder Saini, said that at around 7 pm, when the prisoners were being counted, some employees went to ward number 6. During that time, nine inmates came out of there and went to ward number 7.

Subsequently, they attacked the four others with sharp weapons. As soon as the jail alarm rang, heavy police force rushed to the spot. In the meantime, two prisoners died despite being rescued by police, and the other two were admitted to the government hospital in Patiala.

Police are examining the CCTV footage, and after the completion of the investigation process, a case will be registered against the accused. After the incident, security has been increased inside and outside the jail.

DIG Saini said that the investigation is underway by the Sangrur Police team, and further action will be taken against the culprits in the case.