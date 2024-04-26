Six Killed as Cylinder Explodes During Wedding in Bihar

Darbhanga (Bihar): At least six people were killed and six others injured after a cylinder exploded during a wedding ceremony in Bihar’s Darbhanga on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

The incident took place after a major blaze erupted due to bursting fireworks at the wedding in Antor village of the Bahera police station area, they said.

The villagers present there started to douse the flames, however, the fire reached a cylinder kept there and that caused an explosion. The flames emanating from the cylinder explosion engulfed the stock of diesel kept at the door of the house. Along with six people in the family, three cattle also died, police officials said.

On receiving the information, the police and the firefighters reached the spot and doused the blaze. The police arrived at the spot and sent the bodies of the deceased to the hospital for post-mortem.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.

Darbhanga District Magistrate Rajeev Roshan said, "As soon as the information was received, the administration reached the spot and is helping the victim's family. Six people have died and six were injured in the incident.”

"Three cattle have also died. A team has been formed to investigate the matter and action will be taken accordingly," added the District Magistrate.

Read More