Man kills 14-Yr-Old Daughter For Speaking over Phone in Lucknow

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly hacked to death on Monday night by her father at their house in Gudamba area here for talking to someone over the phone.

The accused father ran away from the house after killing his daughter but was later arrested by the police. According to police, the deceased was taking over the phone when her father took it away and attacked her with an axe. The accused, who works as a mason, did not like his daughter continuously talking over the phone and suspected her of having an affair.

When the father again found her talking to someone on the phone, he became furious and caught hold of an axe and hit her. The girl succumbed to her injuries on the spot. Finding his daughter collapsing on the floor in an injured condition, the man ran away from the house.

On information about the incident, a team from Gudamba police reached the spot and searches were launched for the accused. Later, the accused was arrested from the nearby forest.

Gudamba Police inspector Neeti Srivastava said the victim's mother had gone to her parents house when the incident occurred. Her body was sent for postmortem, Srivastava said. "Investigations are underway and the accused is being interrogated," Srivastava said.