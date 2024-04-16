Man kills 14-Yr-Old Daughter For Speaking over Phone in Lucknow

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 16, 2024, 3:06 PM IST

Updated : 1 hours ago

Man kills 14-Yr-Old Daughter For Speaking over Phone in Lucknow

The accused did not like his daughter speaking over the phone and suspected her of having an affair. He had warned her several times not to speak over the phone, a police official said.

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly hacked to death on Monday night by her father at their house in Gudamba area here for talking to someone over the phone.

The accused father ran away from the house after killing his daughter but was later arrested by the police. According to police, the deceased was taking over the phone when her father took it away and attacked her with an axe. The accused, who works as a mason, did not like his daughter continuously talking over the phone and suspected her of having an affair.

When the father again found her talking to someone on the phone, he became furious and caught hold of an axe and hit her. The girl succumbed to her injuries on the spot. Finding his daughter collapsing on the floor in an injured condition, the man ran away from the house.

On information about the incident, a team from Gudamba police reached the spot and searches were launched for the accused. Later, the accused was arrested from the nearby forest.

Gudamba Police inspector Neeti Srivastava said the victim's mother had gone to her parents house when the incident occurred. Her body was sent for postmortem, Srivastava said. "Investigations are underway and the accused is being interrogated," Srivastava said.

Read more

  1. Angry Over Her Love Affair, Man Kills Daughter in UP's Etah, Then Tries to Secretly Burn Body
  2. Father Burns His Three Children Alive after Harassment from Loan Sharks, Attempts Suicide
  3. Telangana shocker: Three-year-old boy beaten to death by father in Maheshwaram
Last Updated :1 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pay to Post: X to Charge Money from New Users to Tweet; Musk Says ‘Only Way to Stop Bots’

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.