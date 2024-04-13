Mahaviri Flags Made in Hazaribag Will Fly to America and London

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand): In one the firsts, Mahaviri flags made by Muslim artisans will travel to America and London, making India proud of its rich heritage. Veer Vastralaya located in the Bada Bazaar area of the city has been constructing flags for the past 60 years. As per sources, almost every house in this area owns flags made by this shop.

This time flags made by this shop will fly abroad, making the district proud. There are many families in Hazaribagh whose members live abroad. They too have ordered flags from Veer Vastralaya which began trading online during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Several people living abroad placed wholesome orders after they came to know about the specialty of the shop through various social platforms. Among these are two families from London, seven families from America, Indonesia, Malaysia and several other countries.

Shop operator Devendra Jain said that Ram Navami celebrated in Hazaribagh is very special. He said, "Families here are engaged in serving Ram devotees throughout the year. It is a great pleasure to know that the flag of Veer Vastralaya will fly in the country and abroad and Hazaribagh will receive a different identity."

The Hanuman flag manufactured by Veer Vastralaya was also installed during the inauguration of Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Kar Sevak had specially gone to Ayodhya with the flag for the commemoration ceremony.

The specialty of this shop is that a Muslim family has been engaged in this trade for the past three generations. Not only this, in several temples of Hazaribagh, the Lord's clothes are stitched by hands.

Flag maker Ghulam Jalani said that this year, there has been an influx in the orders for flags. "It is believed that during Ram Navami, a glimpse of Ayodhya city will be seen in Hazaribagh. This Ram Navami is very special because this year the Ram Janmabhoomi temple has also been inaugurated." he added.