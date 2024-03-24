Gwalior Woman to Marry Lord Krishna; Will Spend Rest of Her Life in Vrindavan

Gwalior : "Nandlal resides in my eyes… Mohini idol, dark face, eyes become huge… Nandlal resides in my eyes…" These lines were once sung by Shri Krishna's biggest devotee Meera Bai to express her love for Shri Krishna. It is said that the attraction of love for Krishna is different.

Shivani Parihar, who lives in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, is also on the same path of love. She is now going to marry her beloved Nandlal after becoming Radha. This unique marriage is going to happen with great pomp on 17th April. Marriage preparations are going on at the house of Dharmendra Parihar, living in New Braj Vihar Colony of Gwalior city. His daughter Shivani is getting married with Shri Krishna over which the relatives are not happy.

Initially, even her parents had objections to this marriage, but they have to give in to their daughter's insistence. Shivani, a B.Com student, says she is crazy about Kanha since childhood. She had decided at an early age that she would marry Shri Krishna only. She says that while doing puja since childhood, this thought had come in her mind that the one who solves the problems of the whole world will solve her problems too. "One always gets everything from him without even asking," she says.

Initially her parents were not ready, but later agreed. Now they are giving full support. They themselves are making preparations for this marriage. Shivani said that 'the marriage has been fixed on 17th April and therefore, there will be an oil ceremony on 15th April. There will be a pavilion on 16th April. Akhand Ramayan recitation will also take place on the same day. The marriage will take place on 17th April. A feast has been organized on this day. In which two hundred and fifty to three hundred people will participate. There will be a farewell on 18th April.

When Shivani, who is going to become Radha, was asked how she took the decision of marrying God instead of marrying a man from real life, Shivani said that 'I was not in favor of marriage since childhood'. She had taken the decision herself, because according to her there are no men in this world. All are women, those who are men, only their body is different, but at heart they are also women. The one who is the only man in the entire universe is Nandlal Shri Krishna. Just the form is different, the feeling of approach is different. After marriage, she will spend her life in the devotion of Shri Krishna at the Radha Dhyan Temple in Vrindavan.

Shivani's mother says that she has taught her daughters the lesson of devotion to Shri Krishna from the very beginning. "I myself spend time in the service of Gopal ji after doing my job," she says. She is happy that they will have Shri Krishna as their son-in-law in their house.

There should not be a dispute of any kind on this marriage, hence Shivani is getting this marriage done through convention. Proper paperwork will be done and a marriage certificate will also be received. So that there will be no problem of any kind in future.