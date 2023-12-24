Gujarat: 37,000 Ahir community women together perform Maha Raas

Devbhumi Dwarka (Gujarat): The Ahir community created history on Sunday after 37,000 women together performed Maha Raas in the courtyard of 'Dwarka' as they were immersed in devotion to Lord Krishna. Not only in India but people belonging to the Ahir community living abroad came here and performed 'Maha Raas'.

Dressed in traditional red attire, Ahiranis from all over the country came to participate in this Maha Raas which was organized at the SSC ground here. These Maha Raas was organized on 800 bighas of land. On this occasion, various factions of the Ahir community united under one umbrella. About 1.5 lakh members of the Ahir community across the country witnessed the dance.

At the birthplace of Lord Krishna, 37,000 Ahiranis of his 'Yadav' dynasty performed the Maharaas at the feet of Lord Dwarkadhish. Women danced in circles around the idol of Lord Krishna. The event was organised by Akhil Bharatiya Yadav Samaj and Ahirani Mahila Mandal. In these Maharaas, more than two lakh people also took 'Prasad'.