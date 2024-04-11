Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muraleedharan Alleges Attack during Campaign; Case Registered

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 11, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 2:16 PM IST

Kerala Union Minister V Muraleedharan

Three men, who were riding bike, wanted to disrupt the election campaign, said Union Minister V Muraleedharan, who is a BJP candidate from the Attingal constituency near Kottiyam Mukku of Pallikkal Gram Panchayat in Kerala.

Attingal(Thiruvananthapuram): Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, a three-man group riding a bike allegedly launched an attack on Union Minister V Muraleedharan, who is a BJP candidate from the Attingal constituency, while he was on a campaign trail. The incident took place near Kottiyam Mukku of Pallikkal Grama Panchayat in Kerala on Wednesday at around 7.30 pm.

Following this, a case was registered at the Pallikal police station on the complaint of the BJP Navaikulam president, charging attempted rioting, blocking the road and using abusive words. One of the attackers was also taken into custody last day and the other two are yet to be found.

The trouble-mongers, who were allegedly riding a bike recklessly and attempted to assault the Union Minister, were cadres of the ruling Communist Party of India(CPIM), sources said. None was, however, arrested so far.

After the incident, the campaign was stopped for half an hour and then resumed after the Pallikkal police reached the spot. Following this incident, Muraleedharan said that those behind the attempt were trying to disrupt his election campaign. He demanded a probe into the incident.

Last Updated :Apr 11, 2024, 2:16 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.