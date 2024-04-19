Uttarakhand: Elderly Voter Breaks EVM Demanding Ballot-Based Voting, Taken into Custody

Haridwar: An elderly voter reportedly damaged an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), demanding a return to ballot-based voting, in Uttarakhand's Haridwar Lok Sabha seat during voting on Friday. Police have taken him into custody and interrogations are on.

The incident took place at booth number 126 of Jwalapur Inter College polling station. According to police, the man had come to cast his vote and had waited patiently in the queue along with other voters. After entering the booth he went straight to the EVM and before polling personnel could understand anything, he threw the machine to the floor, resulting which, it was damaged.

The incident trigger a chaos inside the booth. Police personnel, who were posted outside ran inside the booth and apprehended the voter. He was taken to the railway outpost, where he is presently being interrogated.

The elderly voter said that elections should be conducted through ballot paper and not EVMs. "We don't want EVMs. Voting should be through ballot papers," he shouted while being escorted out by police personnel.

An official of the local police station said the has been taken into custody for interrogation.

Voting is underway in five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand amid tight security arrangements. There are over 83 lakh eligible voters and 55 candidates are in the fray.