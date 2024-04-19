Uttarakhand: Elderly Voter Breaks EVM Demanding Ballot-Based Voting, Taken into Custody

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Uttarakhand: Elderly Voter Breaks EVM Demanding Ballot-Based Voting, Taken into Custody

Chaos broke out in booth number 126 of a polling station in Jwalapur of Haridwar seat after a voter broke the EVM. The accused said he wants ballot-based voting instead of EVM.

Haridwar: An elderly voter reportedly damaged an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), demanding a return to ballot-based voting, in Uttarakhand's Haridwar Lok Sabha seat during voting on Friday. Police have taken him into custody and interrogations are on.

The incident took place at booth number 126 of Jwalapur Inter College polling station. According to police, the man had come to cast his vote and had waited patiently in the queue along with other voters. After entering the booth he went straight to the EVM and before polling personnel could understand anything, he threw the machine to the floor, resulting which, it was damaged.

The incident trigger a chaos inside the booth. Police personnel, who were posted outside ran inside the booth and apprehended the voter. He was taken to the railway outpost, where he is presently being interrogated.

The elderly voter said that elections should be conducted through ballot paper and not EVMs. "We don't want EVMs. Voting should be through ballot papers," he shouted while being escorted out by police personnel.

An official of the local police station said the has been taken into custody for interrogation.

Voting is underway in five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand amid tight security arrangements. There are over 83 lakh eligible voters and 55 candidates are in the fray.

Read more

  1. LIVE | 2024 Lok Sabha Election: CRPF Officer On Poll Duty Injured In Naxal IED Blast In Chhattisgarh
  2. Google Celebrates Lok Sabha Election 2024 With Doodle Ahead of Phase 1 Polls
  3. Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 Live Updates: 12.66% Voter Turnout Recorded till 9 AM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.