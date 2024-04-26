Lok Sabha Election 2024: Four Tribal Villages Boycott Poll in Maharashtra's Amravati LS seat

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 26, 2024, 3:55 PM IST

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

The residents of four tribal villages in Maharashtra's Melghat area falling in Amravati Lok Sabha constituency stuck to their decision and boycotted the poll in protest against the lack of roads, drinking water, health facilities and power supply. They remained unrelenting despite the officials making lots of efforts to convince them.

Amravati (Maharashtra) : There is no road, no drinking water and no electricity. Following this, the residents of four tribal villages located in the Melghat assembly constituency of Amravati Lok Sabha seat decided to bring pressure on the administration. They boycotted the current elections.

These villages included Rangubeli, Dhokda, Kund and Khamda in the remote areas of Dharani taluka in Melghat. While the voting process is being conducted in every other place in Amravati Lok Sabha constituency today, the residents of these four villages have refused to vote.

The residents are unhappy that their villages located in the remote areas of Melghat in the Satpura mountain range have no roads connecting them to the outside world. Because of this, no vehicle can reach this village. Apart from this, there is no electricity supply in these four villages, there is no drinking water, and health services are also not available in these villages.

Even after submitting many complaints and representations to the people's representatives and the administration, no one has taken any notice regarding any of the issues relating to the village. So the residents of these four villages have taken a stand that they will not vote in first phase on Friday and they will boycott the election.

Polling stations Of Rangubeli, Dhokda, Kund and Khamda villages wore a deserted look. No citizen of the village has entered the polling stations since 7 am. The polling stations in this village remained empty barring the staff. All the villagers have stood by the boycott call. On behalf of the administration, a lot of efforts were made to attract voters to the polling booths but they stayed away from voting.

Last Updated :Apr 26, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

