Lok Sabha Election 2024: Four Tribal Villages Boycott Poll in Maharashtra's Amravati LS seat

Amravati (Maharashtra) : There is no road, no drinking water and no electricity. Following this, the residents of four tribal villages located in the Melghat assembly constituency of Amravati Lok Sabha seat decided to bring pressure on the administration. They boycotted the current elections.

These villages included Rangubeli, Dhokda, Kund and Khamda in the remote areas of Dharani taluka in Melghat. While the voting process is being conducted in every other place in Amravati Lok Sabha constituency today, the residents of these four villages have refused to vote.

The residents are unhappy that their villages located in the remote areas of Melghat in the Satpura mountain range have no roads connecting them to the outside world. Because of this, no vehicle can reach this village. Apart from this, there is no electricity supply in these four villages, there is no drinking water, and health services are also not available in these villages.

Even after submitting many complaints and representations to the people's representatives and the administration, no one has taken any notice regarding any of the issues relating to the village. So the residents of these four villages have taken a stand that they will not vote in first phase on Friday and they will boycott the election.