Amit Shah Says Rahul Gandhi Holidays in Thailand but PM Modi Serving without Leave for 23 Years

Jodhpur : Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on a visit to Jodhpur on Friday, addressed a public meeting in Bhopalgarh of Pali parliamentary constituency. During this, he fiercely targeted Congress. Shah gave a sharp reply to the question being raised by Congress leaders on the slogan of BJP crossing 400 seats.

He said that Congress people, who are constantly questioning BJP's slogan of crossing 400, are nervous. PM Modi is the biggest supporter of SC-ST and OBC reservation, Shah said and added that the Modi government at the Center did many big things in the past 10 years. "Article 370 was abolished. The country's economy was brought to 5th position. Army soldiers were given 'one rank, one pension'. Triple talaq was abolished. Work was done to provide 33 percent reservation to women," he said.

Amit Shah said that the people of Bhopalgarh have two options - on one side, there is the Gandhi family that has ruled for 55 years and 4 generations, while on the other side, there is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has brought crores of people out of poverty. Who are not accused of even four annas of corruption.

The Home Minister said that on one hand, there is Rahul Baba and Company, who enjoyed the pleasure of power by giving the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' for decades, while on the other hand, there is PM Modi, who has brought 25 crore people out of the poverty line. This time if there will be more than four hundred seats then the remaining work will also be done, he said.

Rahul Gandhi 'goes' to Thailand: Amit Shah said that it is not easy to compare Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi goes to Thailand for holidays every three months, while on the other hand there is PM Modi who is working continuously. He has been serving the country for 23 years without taking leave. He said that he was told at the airport that it was very hot here. He said that he told the airport official that the more the heat graph goes up, the more the graph of BJP seats will increase. Along with state CM Bhajanlal Sharma, BJP candidate from Pali seat PP Choudhary was also present in this meeting.