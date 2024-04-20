Security Guard Held for Molesting, Attempting to Kill Lawyer In Washroom in Mumbai

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 20, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

Security Guard Held for Molesting, Attempting to Kill Lawyer In Washroom in Mumbai

A lawyer registered a complaint against a security guard for allegedly molesting and attempting to kill her inside the women's washroom on Thursday. The accused was arrested and remanded in police custody till April 23.

Mumbai: A 31-year-old security guard was arrested for allegedly molesting and attempting to kill a lawyer inside a women's washroom in a shopping centre near the Mumbai Police Commissionerate, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Rama Shankar Gautam alias Sandeep Pandey. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody till April 23.

Senior police inspector Nitin Tadakhe of Azad Maidan police station said the woman had gone to the women's washroom of the shopping mall at around 7:30 am on Thursday. When she entered, she saw the accused standing there and asked him as to what he was doing in a women's washroom. Without replying, the accused pushed her inside and locked the door. He then molested the woman and when she cried for help, the accused attempted to strangulate her, Tadakhe said.

The woman somehow managed to free herself and escaped. She went to the Azad Maidan police station to file a complaint. Based on which, a case was registered against the accused.

The Azad Maidan Police apprehended the security guard a few moments later. Police said the accused works as a security guard at a nearby office and has been booked under sections of attempt to murder, assault and others.

"The accused is currently being interrogated. Probe is on to find out whether he has any other cases against him," Tadakhe added.

Read more

  1. 2016 Mewat Double Murder, Gang Rape: Special CBI Court Convicts Four
  2. Uttarakhand Madrassa Cook Gang-Raped By 3 Staff, Later Suffers Miscarriage: Cops
  3. Bihar: Two Minor Girls Gang-Raped In Vaishali

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.