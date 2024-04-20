Security Guard Held for Molesting, Attempting to Kill Lawyer In Washroom in Mumbai

Mumbai: A 31-year-old security guard was arrested for allegedly molesting and attempting to kill a lawyer inside a women's washroom in a shopping centre near the Mumbai Police Commissionerate, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Rama Shankar Gautam alias Sandeep Pandey. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody till April 23.

Senior police inspector Nitin Tadakhe of Azad Maidan police station said the woman had gone to the women's washroom of the shopping mall at around 7:30 am on Thursday. When she entered, she saw the accused standing there and asked him as to what he was doing in a women's washroom. Without replying, the accused pushed her inside and locked the door. He then molested the woman and when she cried for help, the accused attempted to strangulate her, Tadakhe said.

The woman somehow managed to free herself and escaped. She went to the Azad Maidan police station to file a complaint. Based on which, a case was registered against the accused.

The Azad Maidan Police apprehended the security guard a few moments later. Police said the accused works as a security guard at a nearby office and has been booked under sections of attempt to murder, assault and others.

"The accused is currently being interrogated. Probe is on to find out whether he has any other cases against him," Tadakhe added.