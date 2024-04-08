Lok Sabha Election 2024: SAD (Amritsar) Fields Slain Gangster's Father from Punjab's Ferozepur

Amritsar: The Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) on Monday fielded father of a slain gangster for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Punjab.

Addressing the media here, SAD (Amritsar) president and Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann said his party has nominated Bhupinder Singh Bhullar from Ferozepur. Notably, Bhullar is the father of gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar, who was killed in an encounter with West Bengal Police in June 2021.

Bhullar is among the three candidates whose names were announced by the SAD (Amritsar) in its second list of candidates.

Iman Singh Mann, son of Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann, has been fielded from Amritsar and Harpal Singh Baler from Khadur Sahib.

Mann said that his party will fight the elections on the issues of protecting the rights of farmers, labourers, minorities, scheduled castes and ensuring health and education facilities for the common people. "This time, people will defeat the candidates of the pro-Delhi parties and send candidates, who will fight for the interests of the people here, to the Lok Sabha," Mann said.

On March 28, the party had announced five candidates for Punjab and two for Haryana in its first list. While Mann himself was named as a candidate from Sangrur, the other candidates named for Punjab are Professor Mahinderpal Singh from Patiala, Amritpal Singh Chandra from Ludhiana, Baldev Singh Gagra from Faridkot and Kushalpal Singh from Sri Anandpur Sahib.

The candidates announced for Haryana were Harjit Singh Virk from Karnal and Khajan Singh from Kurukshetra.

The 13 seats in Punjab will go for polls on June 1 and elections in the 10 seats in Haryana will be held on May 25.