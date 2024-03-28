LS polls: SAD (Amritsar) announces 5 candidates for Punjab, 2 for Haryana

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) on Thursday announced five candidates for Punjab and two for Haryana for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Addressing the media here, SAD (Amritsar) president and Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann said he will fight from the Sangrur seat.

He said his party fielded Mahinderpal Singh from Patiala, Amritpal Singh from Ludhiana, Baldev Singh from Faridkot and Kushalpal Singh from Anandpur Sahib. Mann further said Harjit Singh has been fielded from the Karnal seat and Khazan Singh from the Kurukshetra parliamentary seat in Haryana. Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1, while voting for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will take place on May 25.

Mann also slammed the AAP government in Punjab over the recent death of 20 people after consuming spurious liquor. He claimed that no financial compensation has been given to the families of victims and demanded that Rs one crore be given to the kin of the deceased.

Replying to a question on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate, Mann said he was against such an action and termed it "unjust". Mann, a former IPS officer, said, "If I had any proof against Kejriwal, I would have presented a challan in a court. There was no need to arrest him. The court could have summoned him."