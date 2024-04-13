Our Family Has a Long Connection with Ramnagar: Priyanka Gandhi Asks Voters to Think Before Voting

Ramnagar (Uttarakhand): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday said her family has an old connection with Uttarakhand and she has many sweet memories of her childhood in Ramnagar.

"A place that has childhood memories is always very special. My family has a long relationship with Uttarakhand and I too have many sweet memories of my childhood here. My father studied in Dehradun, my brother and sons studied in Dehradun and I too have studied in Dehradun for two years. I have a special relationship with Ramnagar as we have spent many holidays here," Priyanka said at a rally here.

She said that she has travelled a lot in Uttarakhand and whenever there was vacation, they would board the 10 pm train from Old Delhi station and come here. She said she has visited Corbett Park many times and would always visit a temple in the forest of Ramnagar.

"The thought of visiting Ramnagar today made me very happy. There is a small temple of Siddhabali in the forest of Ramnagar which many may not be aware of. I have been visiting this temple since I was 13 years old. Whenever I came here I would always visit the temple," she added.

Asking people whether they wanted to hear a political speech or not, Priyanka said that be it Congress, BJP or any other party, leaders would always give political speeches during election rallies. "You get a chance to decide your future once in five years. So, take the decision well, think carefully before voting," she said.

Alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi of repetitively saying the same things at every election, Priyanka said that she was listening to a recent speech of PM Modi before coming here. "When I listened for five minutes, I wondered whether I mistakenly was listening to some speech made in the Assembly election. I checked and it was Rishikesh, where PM Modi addressed two days back. Listening to the speech I felt like hearing the same old things," she said.

The Congress leader said PM Modi repeatedly says 'Our Modi government' and asked people for how many years will they continue to suffer.