Our Family Has a Long Connection with Ramnagar: Priyanka Gandhi Asks Voters to Think Before Voting

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Updated : 22 hours ago

Our Family Has a Long Connection with Ramnagar: Priyanka Gandhi Asks Voters to Think Before Voting

Addressing a rally in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar, Priyanka Gandhi alleges PM Modi of repeating the same speeches during all elections. She asks people how long will they continue to suffer, urging them to decide carefully before voting.

Our Family Has a Long Connection with Ramnagar: Priyanka Gandhi Asks Voters to Think Before Voting

Ramnagar (Uttarakhand): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday said her family has an old connection with Uttarakhand and she has many sweet memories of her childhood in Ramnagar.

"A place that has childhood memories is always very special. My family has a long relationship with Uttarakhand and I too have many sweet memories of my childhood here. My father studied in Dehradun, my brother and sons studied in Dehradun and I too have studied in Dehradun for two years. I have a special relationship with Ramnagar as we have spent many holidays here," Priyanka said at a rally here.

She said that she has travelled a lot in Uttarakhand and whenever there was vacation, they would board the 10 pm train from Old Delhi station and come here. She said she has visited Corbett Park many times and would always visit a temple in the forest of Ramnagar.

"The thought of visiting Ramnagar today made me very happy. There is a small temple of Siddhabali in the forest of Ramnagar which many may not be aware of. I have been visiting this temple since I was 13 years old. Whenever I came here I would always visit the temple," she added.

Asking people whether they wanted to hear a political speech or not, Priyanka said that be it Congress, BJP or any other party, leaders would always give political speeches during election rallies. "You get a chance to decide your future once in five years. So, take the decision well, think carefully before voting," she said.

Alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi of repetitively saying the same things at every election, Priyanka said that she was listening to a recent speech of PM Modi before coming here. "When I listened for five minutes, I wondered whether I mistakenly was listening to some speech made in the Assembly election. I checked and it was Rishikesh, where PM Modi addressed two days back. Listening to the speech I felt like hearing the same old things," she said.

The Congress leader said PM Modi repeatedly says 'Our Modi government' and asked people for how many years will they continue to suffer.

Read more

  1. Priyanka Gandhi's Visit to Jalore in Rajasthan to Bring Gehlot and Sachin Pilot Together
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Deploys Priyanka Gandhi to Swing Uttarakhand on April 13
  3. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Worried over Infighting, Priyanka Wants Himachal Congress leaders to unite
Last Updated :22 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.