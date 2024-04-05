Cong is 'Lazy', Must Have 'Hunger for Power' to Dislodge BJP: Ex-CM Rawat

Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has alleged that Congress's laziness is making the party lag behind the BJP and suggested that in order to dislodge the saffron party, it needs to develop a hunger for power.

The senior Congress leader said that unless the party has this hunger, BJP will continue to defeat it at every level. "This is not a situation pertaining to the national level or the state level alone. Even at the rural level, situation is the same. At the local levels, the workers of the BJP have taken our place. Now, unless we manage to dislodge them from this position, how will we be able to become leaders in our respective areas?" he asked.

Rawat further said, "We have to accept the fact that Congress has become lazy. Despite being the ruling party, BJP is much more active than us. We should be more energetic and active than them if we are eager to reclaim our lost position."

Even while fielding candidates Congress seems to be lagging behind the BJP. The party had delayed in announcing candidates for its five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand. After which, barring Ganesh Godiyal and Pradeep Tamta, no strong candidates could be fielded on the other seats. Also, it has delayed in engaging stalwarts for campaigning.

Rawat himself is busy campaigning for his son, who has been fielded from Haridwar Lok Sabha seat, and has not yet been able to find time to campaign for the candidates of the remaining four seats of Uttarakhand.