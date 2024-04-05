Shashi Tharoor Declares Assets Worth Rs 55 Cr

Thiruvananthapuram: Shashi Tharoor, who is eyeing a fourth consecutive win from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, has declared assets of over Rs 55 crore in his nomination papers. The sitting Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram also declared a total income of over Rs 4.32 crore in the financial year 2022-2023.

Giving details of his assets and liabilities in the affidavit filed along with his nomination papers, Tharoor said he has movable assets of over Rs 49 crore that includes deposits of varying amounts in 19 bank accounts and investments in various bonds, debentures, mutual funds, among others, he has said in his affidavit.

His movable assets also include 534 grams of gold worth Rs 32 lakh and Rs 36,000 as cash in hand, according to his affidavit. His immovable assets are worth over Rs 6.75 crore which includes an inherited one-fourth share, now worth Rs 1.56 lakh, in a 2.51 acre agricultural land in Palakkad, a self acquired 10.47 acre land in Thiruvananthapuram that is presently worth over Rs 6.20 crore and his residence in the state capital that is valued now at around Rs 52 lakh.

The Congress MP owns two cars, a Maruti Ciaz and a Maruti XL6, the affidavit said. Tharoor, who has a PhD in Law and Diplomacy from Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy (Tufts University, USA) and a Doctor of Letters in International Affairs (Honorary) from University of Puget Sound, USA, is named as an accused in nine cases across the country.

Most of the FIRs against him are for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups and one case in Kerala is for unlawful assembly and rioting. He is also facing four court cases of which two are for defamation -- one each in Kerala and Delhi -- and one is in Kolkata for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups, the affidavit said. In 2014, Tharoor had declared assets of over Rs 23 crore and in 2019, over Rs 35 crore.