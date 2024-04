Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Releases List of Star Campaigners for Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Indian National Congress has released the list of 40 star campaigners to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections being held on 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh. Veteran Congress leaders including National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi besides senior central and state leaders and Chief Ministers of three Congress ruled states figure in this list.

The Congress star campaigners will address rallies and public meetings for the party during the election campaign for all phases in the state.

List of Congress star campaigners for UP

The list of Congress star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh includes National General Secretary Uttar Pradesh in-charge Avinash Pandey, State President Ajay Rai, MLA Aradhana Mishra, former state Speaker Salman Khurshid, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, Rajiv Shukla, Imran Pratapgarhi, Deependra Singh Hooda, Ranjit Ranjan, Pradeep Jain Aditya, Nirmal Khatri, Raj Babbar, Brijlal Khabri, Ajay Kumar Lallu, PL Punia, Imran Masood, Meem Afzal, Nadeem Javed, Supriya Singh, Dheeraj Gurjar, Pradeep Narwal, Tauqeer Alam, Rajesh Tiwari, Satyanarayan Patel, Nilanshu Chaturvedi and Alka Lamba.

Pertinently, the Congress top brass on Sunday held a meeting to finalise the list of candidates for the Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar and Odisha. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary K C Venugopal and members of the Congress's Central Election Committee (CEC) attended the meeting.