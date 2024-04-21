BJP LS Candidate Faces Black Flag Protest in Haryana

Bhiwani (Haryana): BJP candidate from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat, Dharambir Singh faced protests while campaigning at a village in Haryana.

Singh and some other BJP leaders who accompanied him were shown black flags by villagers at a public meeting in Seehma village of Narnaul. The BJP leaders had come to seek votes and were interacting with the villagers.

Suddenly some youths came to the meeting and started showing black flags at the BJP leaders. When Singh started addressing the villagers, the youths raised anti-BJP slogans, making it difficult for him to continue the meeting.

When asked about the incident, Singh said that those who were creating the ruckus were drunk and belonged to Congress. "The protest was completely pre-planned. They showed black flags and shot a video of the act in order to score some brownie points from senior party leaders. Even the local people are angry at the manner in which they protested," he said.

Singh further said that in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he had won with a margin of more than 4.40 lakh votes and this time, he will win the elections by 6 lakh votes.

The incident comes after BJP's Ashok Tanwar and Ranjit Singh Chautala faced similar protests a few days ago.

Meanwhile, a few Lok Sabha candidates have been facing protests in Punjab and Haryana from farmers due to the Centre's stand on their 'Delhi Chalo' movement and demands raised by the farming community.