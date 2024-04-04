Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Hema Malini Files Nomination; faces tough question on Yamuna cleaning

Mathura: Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, BJP candidate Hema Malini filed her nomination papers from the Mathura constituency on Thursday. The actress-politician was elected as MP from Mathura in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, respectively.

After filling out the nomination, Malini said, "I will tell the public that I have come here for the third time for further development and will complete all the work that is left. With the help of everyone, there will be development here."

She shared the plans for this time in the Lok Sabha elections, as she talked about the completion of cleaning work on the Yamuna River in Mathura, the construction of 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg, and a railway track.

While being asked why the river could not be cleaned in over a decade, Malini replied, "It is not that easy. Even in 50 years, no one has done it... It is difficult to do it in 10 years. Another 50 years are needed for this. Still, we are doing it. Modi ji is there, Yogi ji is there, we all together will do it quickly."

When asked about Congress leader Randeep Surjewala's remarks against her, Malini said only those people who have achieved something in life are targeted. Thereafter, when asked why Congress did not initiate action against its leader, she said, "I don't know. They should learn from our prime minister how to respect women. They should also respect women."

However, during the filing of nomination papers by Malini, Swatantra Dev Singh, the State Jal Shakti Minister, was also present. The voting is slated to be held in Mathura on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The last date for filing nominations for this phase is April 4. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on April 5, while names can be withdrawn until April 8.(With agency inputs)