Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Shooters Arrested in Haryana: One Injured in Exchange with Police

Nuh (Haryana): At least two shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested by law enforcement in Haryana's Nuh following a brief exchange of fire, police said on Tuesday. The Bishnoi gang members were apprehended in Palla village within the jurisdiction of the Nuh Sadar police station area limits.

According to police, one of the shooters was shot in the leg and is currently undergoing treatment at a community health centre (CHC) in Nuh. The operation involved a collaborative effort between the Gurugram Special Task Force (STF), Nuh Police and the counter intelligence unit of the Delhi Police special cell. The shooters have been identified as Vishal alias Kalu and Ravi Kumar.

Sources said that one of the arrested shooters was wanted in connection with firing on Bollywood actor Salman Khan's House in Mumbai. According to officials, the injured shooter was also wanted in connection with a criminal case in Rohtak. Further investigation is underway, they informed.

Earlier on Saturday, a lookout circular (LOC) was issued against Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in connection with the firing outside actor Salman Khan's house in Mumbai's Bandra earlier this month, a police official has said. The police are also likely to take custody of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in a jail in Gujarat's Sabarmati and was also contemplating invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.