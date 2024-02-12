Missionary School Sacks Teacher over Alleged Remarks against Lord Ram and PM Modi

Mangaluru : A school teacher of St Gerosa Educational Institution in the city has been dismissed on the charge of resorting to religious abuse while teaching in the classroom. Action was taken after the parents of St Gerosa Educational Institution's students expressed outrage. A case was also allegedly booked against Sister Prabha for making 'derogatory comments' on Lord Ram and Prime Minister Modi.

On Saturday, parents came to the school gate and expressed their protest. Today activists of some organizations gathered in front of the school and demanded suspension of the teacher. BJP MLAs Veda Vyasa Kamath and Y Bharat Shetty also participated in the protest in the school premises. In the evening, Dakshina Kannada District Collector Mullai Mugilan visited the school and held talks with the school management for a few hours.

After that, Sister Anita, head teacher of St Gerosa Educational Institution, gave a statement in front of the media: "Sister Prabha has been dismissed from our institution from this moment. Another teacher will be appointed in her place. The district level officials are investigating this. We will cooperate to make this investigation transparent. We are bound by the final order of investigation. In our 60-year history, such incidents have not happened before."

District Collector Mullai Mugilan said, "In the wake of the allegation, action has been taken to clear the confusion. Everyone should cooperate in the interest of the children's future. The institution has informed that the teacher will be fired," he said.