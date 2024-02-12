Missionary School Sacks Teacher over Alleged Remarks against Lord Ram and PM Modi

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Karnataka: School Teacher Sacked for Alleged Remarks against Religion and PM Modi

A teacher was dismissed after parents of students along with BJP MLAs held protest in front of St Gerosa Educational Institution in Mangaluru over alleged derogatory remarks along religious lines. They accused the lady teacher of passing comments against Lord Ram and PM Modi while teaching in the classroom. The school assured to cooperate with the investigation and that they will abide by the findings of the probe.

Mangaluru : A school teacher of St Gerosa Educational Institution in the city has been dismissed on the charge of resorting to religious abuse while teaching in the classroom. Action was taken after the parents of St Gerosa Educational Institution's students expressed outrage. A case was also allegedly booked against Sister Prabha for making 'derogatory comments' on Lord Ram and Prime Minister Modi.

On Saturday, parents came to the school gate and expressed their protest. Today activists of some organizations gathered in front of the school and demanded suspension of the teacher. BJP MLAs Veda Vyasa Kamath and Y Bharat Shetty also participated in the protest in the school premises. In the evening, Dakshina Kannada District Collector Mullai Mugilan visited the school and held talks with the school management for a few hours.

After that, Sister Anita, head teacher of St Gerosa Educational Institution, gave a statement in front of the media: "Sister Prabha has been dismissed from our institution from this moment. Another teacher will be appointed in her place. The district level officials are investigating this. We will cooperate to make this investigation transparent. We are bound by the final order of investigation. In our 60-year history, such incidents have not happened before."

District Collector Mullai Mugilan said, "In the wake of the allegation, action has been taken to clear the confusion. Everyone should cooperate in the interest of the children's future. The institution has informed that the teacher will be fired," he said.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More

  1. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | BJP-RSS Spreading Hatred, While Love Is In India's DNA, Says Rahul Gandhi
  2. Karnataka High Court Quashes Hatred Case Against Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh

TAGGED:

TeacherKarnatakaMissionary SchoolMangaluruHatred

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Interview | Scrapping FMR Indispensable But Will Hit India-Myanmar Ties: Ex-Diplomat Rajiv Bhatia

Magician and Mentalist from Bihar, Kumar Satvik, Performs in US, Has Fans across Globe

100 Days of 12th Fail: Did You Know It Took 179 Drafts to Make the Final Script? More Tidbits Inside

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.