Karnataka: Court Directs Cops to File FIR Against DK Shivakumar Over Social Media Post Against BJP

Bengaluru: The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) directed the High Ground station police to file an FIR against KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for allegedly posting false information against BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and other BJP leaders on social media.

The court heard a private complaint filed by Yogendra Hodaghatta, convener of the BJP legal cell.

It directed police to file an FIR against DK Shivkumar and the Indian National Congress Social media head B R Naidu. and court has instructed to submit the report of the investigation and has postponed the hearing to March 30.

In the first week of January 2024, the Hubli police arrested a 60-year-old Hindu activist Shrikant Pujari in connection with a 31-year-old case. Protests were held by the state BJP unit to condemn this.

In the protest, BJP state president Vijayendra Yeddyurappa, former minister Sunil Kumar, KS Eshwarappa, MP Pratap Simha, CT Ravi and many other leaders held placards saying 'I am a Karasevak, arrest me'.

The Congress Party, which had used these photos and shared them on their official social media accounts, with one of them featuring a photo of BY Vijayendra holding a placard that reads, "I have taken a bribe of Rs 40,000 crore through RTGS, arrest me".

This post has been viewed by thousands of people in different parts of the world. They will continue to do such acts and will be involved in similar acts again. Therefore, legal action should be taken against the them - BJP said in complaint.