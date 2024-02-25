Jharkhand: 11 Persons Arrested for Alleged Gang-Rape of Two Minor Girls

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Etv Bharat

In the Bagdu police station area of Jharkhand, 11 persons including several minor were arrested for allegedly committing the gang rape of two minor girls. The incident was said to have taken place when the girls were returning from birthday celebrations. The police registered a case and began investigation.

Lohardaga (Jharkhand) : A case of alleged gang rape of two minor girls has come to light in the Lohardaga district. The incident took place in Bagdu police station area where 11 persons were accused of committing the gang rape of the two minor girls. The police have taken all 11 people into custody. Further action is being taken in this matter.

Three minors, residents of different villages of Bagdu police station area, had gone to Kandra of Senha police station area on Saturday to celebrate the birthday of one of their friends. From where all three of them were returning to their home late on Saturday evening. Out of the three minors, one minor went to her home while two minors stayed with an acquaintance in a village in Bagdu police station area.

Meanwhile, 11 people reached the house late on Saturday night. Among them, three were minors. All 11 people together carried out the incident of gang rape of both the minors. After this, on Sunday, both the minors reached Bagdu police station and informed the police about the matter. As soon as the information was received, the police began investigation.

On the instructions of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shraddha Kerketta, Bagdu police station in-charge took prompt action and arrested all the 11 accused. Of these, three are also said to be minors. The arrested accused are residents of Bagdu, Bhushad and Gangupar villages. The police are interrogating them all. There has been a sensation in the area regarding the incident of gang rape of two minors.

A large crowd of villagers reached Bagadu police station. This incident has been confirmed by SDPO Shraddha Kerketta. SDPO said that the police is taking further action in the matter.

Read More

  1. Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023: 10 Major Reasons For Congress Defeat
  2. NCW Takes Cognizance Of Women Atrocities In Bihar, Mizoram

TAGGED:

Gang RapeMinor Girls RapedRapeJharkhandAtrocities

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

'Kidneys on Sale on Telegram': Telangana CID Registers FIR Under Human Organs Transplantation Act

R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to take 100 Test wickets against England

Drugs worth Rs 350 Crore seized from Fishing Boat in Gujarat's Veraval port

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.