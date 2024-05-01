Jammu and Kashmir Witnesses Remarkable Dip in Militancy-Related Incidents During 2024

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Amidst the buzz of parliamentary elections, Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing an unexpected period of tranquility, with data from the J&K police revealing a stark decline in militancy-related incidents during the first four months of 2024.

According to the latest figures provided by the J&K police, only six civilians and an equal number of militants have lost their lives in militancy-related incidents from January to April this year. This notable decrease stands in sharp contrast not only to the figures of the previous year but also to those recorded during previous Lok Sabha election years.

Typically, election periods in the region witness a surge in militant activities, but this trend has been notably low so far this year. The data indicate that the current situation is remarkably peaceful compared to the same period in previous years.

"In January, Bilal Ahmed Bhat, an operative affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), was neutralized in the Chotigam area of Shopian District. Bhat was implicated in multiple attacks, including the killing of local Army personnel and civilians, as well as instigating local youth to join militancy," a senior police official said.

February witnessed the tragic killing of Amritpal Singh and Rohit Mashi, migrant workers from Amritsar, Punjab, in Srinagar city. March added to the grim toll with the killing of a civilian and his son in Shopian District.

"In April, security forces thwarted multiple infiltration attempts and successfully neutralized several militants across various districts, including Baramulla, Pulwama, and Anantnag. Despite sporadic incidents of violence, the overall trend reflects a significant downturn in militant activities," the officials said.

In the first four months of 2023, the number of militant-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir remained relatively low, with eight militants, six security forces personnel, and eight civilians losing their lives. This contrasts sharply with the same period in 2022, which saw a significant increase in violence, with 68 militants, 13 security forces personnel, and 11 civilians killed. The decline in casualties in 2023 indicates a notable improvement in the security situation compared to the previous year, offering a glimmer of hope for a more peaceful environment in the region.

Comparing the data with previous Lok Sabha election years provides additional context. In 2019, during the parliamentary elections, the region witnessed a substantial escalation in violence, with significantly higher casualties among militants, security forces, and civilians. Similarly, 2014, 2009, and 2004, all election years, recorded elevated levels of conflict, underscoring the historical correlation between electoral processes and heightened unrest in the region.

During parliamentary election years, the data reflects a significant increase in violence in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2019, from January 1 to April 30, there were 72 militant-related deaths, including 59 security forces personnel and 13 civilians. This escalation coincided with the election period, which lasted from April 11 to May 19, 2019. Similarly, in 2014, during the January-April period, there were 32 militant-related deaths, including 11 security forces personnel and 8 civilians. The election period for that year spanned from April 7 to May 12, 2014.

In 2009, the violence was even more pronounced, with 85 militants, 27 security forces personnel, and 12 civilians losing their lives from January 1 to April 30. The election period in 2009 was observed from April 16 to May 13. The year 2004 saw a staggering escalation in violence, with 311 militant-related deaths, including 84 security forces personnel and 109 civilians, during the January-April period. The election period for 2004 extended from April 20 to May 10.

"As the parliamentary elections are underway, the relative calm prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir presents an opportunity for stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue and pursue avenues for long-term peace and stability in the region," the official asserted.