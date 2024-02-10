J&K Police Announces Cash Reward up to Rs 5 Lakh for Tip-Offs about Anti-National Activities

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir Police announced cash rewards on Saturday for providing information regarding anti-national activities. According to the police, Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh will be given to the informer based on the information shared.

"Rs 5,00,000 will be rewarded to whoever locates a trans-border tunnel used by ANEs (anti-national elements) to transship militants, explosives, and contraband consignments. While Rs 3,00,000 will be rewarded to whoever sights a drone flown from across the border to drop narcotics, arms/ammunition, or explosive materials, leading to the recovery of the said dropped material. Additionally, Rs 3 lakh will be awarded to whoever provides actionable intelligence about a person connected with receiving drone deliveries or transporting arms/ammunition/narcotics from the border/LoC to the hinterland or Punjab, and the said intelligence gets corroborated during further action," the Jammu and Kashmir police statement read.

The statement added: "Rs 2,00,000 in each case will be rewarded to whoever provides information based on which inter-state narcotic modules are busted. Also, whoever gives information about persons talking to Pakistan-based terrorist handlers or separatists in jails in India, which leads to the successful discovery of facts, including recoveries/busting of modules during investigations/enquiries initiated on receipt of the information, will also be awarded Rs 2 lakh."

As per the statement, Rs 2 lakh will also be awarded to 'whoever gives information about persons who are talking to or communicating with terrorist handlers across the border or with their agents within J&K and branding citizens as mukhbir, passing on their personal details like photo, address, movements of off-duty policemen and other security personnel or government servants for their targeting, and the information gets corroborated during investigations/enquiries initiated on receipt of the information."

Rs 1 lakh will be awarded, according to the police statement, to 'whoever gives information about persons in masjids or madrassas or schools or colleges who are encouraging, inducing, and inciting people to join terrorist ranks or to pick up a gun, and the information gets corroborated during investigations/enquiries initiated on receipt of the information.' The police have also shared phone numbers of senior police officials of Jammu and Kashmir for tip-offs regarding anti-national activities.