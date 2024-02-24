Jamiat Ulema-E-Hind Assam Criticises State Govt for Scrapping Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 40 minutes ago

Jamiat Ulema-E-Hind leader Abdul Qader

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind leader Abdul Qader claimed that Muslim women were protected by the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act and condemned the decision of the statement government. The religious organisation will move the court in this regard.

Guwahati (Assam): The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind today opposed the Assam government's cabinet's decision on repealment of the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Assam will move to court in this regard.

It may be recalled that the Assam cabinet took a decision on Friday night and scrapped the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act (1935) triggering a reaction across the country as well as in Assam. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Assam state additional general secretary, Abdul Qader, reacted strongly against this decision on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Ulema leader, Abdul Qader said, "Details regarding the decisions of the government's cabinet have not come to us so far. We will take legal aid and take necessary action. The decision of the Assam Cabinet will prompt more child marriages abolishing qazis (religious judge)".

The Jamiat leader also feared that the decision would lead to the creation of impersonating qazis if there is no qazi in the state, thereby hiking the number of child marriages. "Child marriage will go out of control. While the Assam government has claimed that the repeal of the Act will ensure the safety of women, the state jamiat has expressed serious concern over it," he added.

The Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind leader said Muslim women were protected by the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act. However, Qader claimed that now those women will be made more vulnerable by the repealment of the law.

