New York (United States): As the No. 1 T20 cricket team in the world, India, prepares to face the rapidly emerging USA, cricket fans are in for an unpredictable encounter on chameleon of a Nassau pitch. The narrative of David versus Goliath comes alive as the formidable Men in Blue, led by Rohit Sharma, take on the callow yet formidable American squad, fresh off two impressive victories.

Following their nerve-wracking win in a low scoring game against Pakistan, India's approach to this match will be cautious but confident. Sharma and his team, seasoned by their close shave against Pakistan, know better than to underestimate their opponents, who have shown great prowess in recent matches.

The USA cricket team, a motley crowd of wannabe team India players of Indian origin, has been on a spectacular run under its Gujarati skipper Monank Patel. They come into their biggest encounter of the tournament after having defeating Canada with a remarkable 197-run innings chase, the highest score on American pitches so far. Their triumph over Pakistan, courtesy of a brilliantly bowled super over by pace spearhead Saurabh Netravalkar, will give them momentum to fight an impossibility against India on Wednesday.

Patel, who migrated to the US in 2016 and currently plays for MI New York in Major League Cricket, leads a team eager to prove itself to its mother country. Patel's half-century against Pakistan showcased his capability to anchor the innings, and he has been rigorously preparing on the challenging Nassau pitch.

Netravalkar, a former Mumbai cricketer, brings both experience and local insight into the match. He, along with other key players like Aaron Jones, who scored 94 runs against Canada, and Andries Gous, will be pivotal in navigating the formidable Indian bowling attack.

India, reticent to changing a winning combination, is likely to stick to their proven squad unless they would think of using the opportunity to polish other options. However, this win will cruise them into the Super Eights so taking chances looks unlikely.

The batters, meanwhile, will aim to bouncing back after their recent struggles. Virat Kohli, who is yet to make a significant impact in this tournament, is adequately hungry for runs. The team's batting unit, including stalwarts like Sharma and pinch-hitting Rishabh Pant, will look to dominate the game to fly to Florida and then the Caribbean in preparation of the knockout rounds.

The Indian bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Axar Patel, have studied their opponents meticulously. They aim to exploit the pitch conditions and restrict the USA to a manageable score.

The USA squad, composed of players with roots in cricket-rich countries like India, Pakistan, and the Caribbean, brings an emotional and competitive edge to the match. For many, playing against India is a personal milestone and a chance to prove their mettle to a team they so pined to be in.

Netravalkar, who has bowled to Rohit Sharma and is friends with Suryakumar Yadav, emphasises the significance of this match. "This will be an emotional moment for me," he stated, reflecting the sentiments of many in the USA camp.

The weather forecast for Nassau County predicts a partly cloudy sky, with no rain expected, creating an ideal setting for a high-stakes game. The pitch, known for its unpredictable nature, will test the skills and strategies of both teams, more of USA with no previous match being played by them here. Winning the toss and opting to bowl first is considered a favourable decision for Sharma, considering the pitch's reputation.

This match is more than just a cricket game; it's a confluence of cultures, emotions and the sheer love for the sport. With a diverse squad representing the USA and the seasoned Indian team on the other side, the clash promises drama, excitement and high-quality cricket. As Netravalkar aptly put it, "This one will be the summit, so no stones unturned."