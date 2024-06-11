ETV Bharat / snippets

Flying On Low Fuel, Tejas Fighter Jet Makes Emergency Landing At Surat Airport

By PTI

The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent of four Tejas fighter jets during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi .
IAF contingent of four Tejas fighter jets during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. (ANI)

Surat: A Tejas fighter jet of the IAF made an emergency landing at the Surat International Airport in south Gujarat on Tuesday morning due to low fuel, a senior official said. The pilot of the indigenous aircraft contacted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and requested for an emergency landing due to low fuel, said airport director SC Bhalse.
"The pilot contacted us in the morning because of a fuel shortage in the aircraft. Since the Surat airport was the nearest one, he contacted us for an emergency landing. The aircraft landed safely at 10:18 am," said Bhalse.

