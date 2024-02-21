Assam Government Tables New Bill in Bid to Ban Practice of Incantation, Black Magic in State

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Assam Government Tables New Bill in Bid to Ban Practice of Incantation

Through 'The Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024' tabled in the Assembly on February 21, the state government aims to end the practice of hypnotism and incantation in the name of medical treatment and build a healthy and scientific society.

Guwahati (Assam): The Assam government on Wednesday in the Assembly introduced a bill titled 'The Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024' to put a ban on the practice of hypnotism and incantation in the name of medical treatment and healing.

It may be recalled that the bill was approved in the state cabinet meeting on February 10 and then introduced in the Assembly today. If this bill becomes an Act, practice of incantation or black magic will be treated as a criminal practice. As per the provision, a fine of Rs 1 lakh will be imposed along with a jail term of five years for such offenses.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pijush Hazarika, tabled the bill on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the House on Wednesday. According to this bill, no one will be able to sell medicines through fake propaganda and advertisements of this sort cannot be published.

In the event of the bill being passed, the Act will be applicable across the state and an officer below the rank of sub-inspector will not be able to investigate such cases. On the other hand, the state government will conduct awareness programmes against practice of such malpractices.

This bill has been brought in the interest of building a healthy and scientific society and is meant to prevent fraudulent activities in the name of treatment, the government said. It is to be noted that heinous incidents like witch-hunt have been on a rise in the state due to the practice of black magic and incantations.

The Government said that this bill has been advocated to create a healthy society, free of superstitions and misbeliefs. Meanwhile, several other amendment bills were introduced in the Assembly today. ‘The Assam Village Defence Organisation (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and 'The Assam Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2024' were also tabled today.

Read More:

  1. Latest Data Presented In Assam Assembly Show 3,779 Children Missing In State In Last Two Years
  2. Assam Govt To File FIR Against Schools Over Irregularities In Giving School Uniforms, Mid-Day Meals

TAGGED:

AssamAssam AssemblyGuwahatiAssam News

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hand Grip Strength, Provides Vital Clues about Future Diseases; Get It Checked

Explained: Climate Change Adaptation Strategies for Potential Changes in the Environment

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.