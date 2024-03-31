Tamil Nadu: IT Raids at Karnataka MLA's Close Aide's House; Rs 1.2 Crore, Gold Jewelry Seized

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 31, 2024, 7:26 PM IST

A few days ago, the Election Flying Squad seized Rs 10 lakh from the car of Lokesh Kumar, which eventually led to Sunday's IT raids at his house in Hosur, Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. Lokesh Kumar is said to be PA of Bengaluru's KR Puram MLA Bairati Basavaraj, who earlier served in the BJP-led Karnataka Government.

Krishnagiri/Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : The Income Tax officials raided the house of Lokesh Kumar, a resident of Jalakandeswarar Nagar, Old Bus Stand, Sitaram Nagar, Hosur, in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. Lokesh Kumar, who is running a crusher under the name SABL Blue Metal, is said to be a close aide of Bengaluru's Krishnarajapuram MLA Bairati Basavaraj.

An IT team of 6 members under the leadership of Hosur Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Vishnu Prasad, has been carrying out the raid at the house of Lokesh Kumar since 3 am on Sunday. On March 28, when he was driving from Bangalore to Hosur, his car was raided by the Election Flying Squad. At that time, the Election Flying Squad officials seized Rs 10 lakh from him.

Subsequently, the authorities investigated into the money seized from Lokesh Kumar. As part of this, the IT officials are conducting this inspection at his house. The raid, which has been going on since early morning, has been continuing at his house till reports last came in. As a result, there has been a stir in the area.

As of the current status of the raid, the authorities have seized 100 sovereigns of gold jewelry and one crore 20 lakh rupees in cash from his house. It is said that Lokesh is a close aide of MLA Byrati Basavaraj, who served as a minister in the cabinets led by B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai in Karnataka. Basavaraj is currently serving as an MLA of K R Pura Constituency, Bengaluru.

