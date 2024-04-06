Hemant Soren Will Soon Be Freed after Defeating Tyrannical Forces: Kalpana

Ranchi: Asserting that her husband, jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, will "soon be freed after defeating tyrannical forces", JMM leader Kalpana Soren on Saturday said she will "not bow down and will emerge victorious".



"We will fight, we will win," Kalpana Soren asserted after attending a meeting at the JMM office here. Speculations are rife that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) may field her from Gandey assembly seat where a bypoll is scheduled on May 20 along with parliamentary elections in the state.

The seat in Giridih district fell vacant after the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad. "Every soldier of the JMM is fighting against the dictatorial government at the Centre. Today, even though Hemant ji has been sent to jail after being implicated in a false case, he will soon be back among us foiling designs of the tyrannical forces," Kalpana Soren posted on X after the meeting.



Emerging out of the meeting, she told reporters, "We talked about democracy and the Constitution, we are fighting for both. Forty-eight-year-old Kalpana Soren, who was previously considered a frontrunner for the position of chief minister but faced opposition from Sita Soren, the elder daughter-in-law of Shibu Soren, had earlier said, "I have fought, and I will continue to fight! We have won, and we will win!"



Kalpana, a homemaker with M Tech and MBA qualifications, completed her school education in Baripada in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district and obtained her engineering and MBA degrees from separate institutions in Bhubaneswar.



Kalpana Soren's political journey began at the 51st foundation day celebration of the JMM in Giridih district on March 4, when she claimed that a conspiracy had been orchestrated by opponents ever since the Hemant Soren-led coalition government came to power in 2019.



Her husband Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam on January 31.