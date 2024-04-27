Heavy Snowfall Recorded in Uttarakhand's Chamoli; Footpaths Damaged

Amid major heatwave alarms across multiple states in the country, severe blizzards and snowfall have been reported in remote villages of Chamoli. Snow as high as one to two feet had accumulated by Saturday morning, damaging roads and houses in the area.

Chamoli: When mercury levels across the country is increasing due to heat waves across states, Chamoli located in the border district of the hilly state of Uttarakhand is facing heavy snowfall since the past few days. Blizzards and snowfall have been reported in Dronagiri, a remote village of Neeti Valley.

As per sources, several houses of villagers have been damaged due to such severe weather conditions that has been prevailing for three to four days in the high Himalayan areas of Chamoli. Roofs of several houses in Dronagiri, the remotest village in Joshimath, have been blown away by the icy winds.

After snowing heavily for the past 24 hours, one to two feet of snow accumulated by Saturday morning. Adding to existing woes, the only route to reach Dronagiri by foot has also been damaged at several spots due to excessive snowfall.

Rural and Kaga Head, District General Secretary, Pushkar Singh Rana informed about this situation to District Magistrate of Chamoli, Himanshu Khurana over a telephonic conversation. He said that around the first week of May the villagers were about to return to their native village after migrating during winter.

However, the footpaths has been damaged due to snowfall and have to be repaired by the concerned department. "Provision should be made for compensation to those families whose houses have been damaged," Rana added.

