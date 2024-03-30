Mercury Plummets After Fresh Snowfall at Uttarakhand Higher Reaches

Uttarkashi: Fresh snowfall at the higher reaches of Uttarakhand including the Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham in Uttarkashi district has brought down mercury by several notches with the Meteorological Department predicting more rains and snow in the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, March 30, fresh snowfall occurred in the morning in Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham in Uttarkashi district. The effect of snowfall on Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham and its surrounding hills on Saturday morning was visible in the lower areas also where the temperature has dropped considerably.

Although there has not been much snowfall, the snowfall in late March has caused concern among the people with regard to the arrangements for the upcoming Kedarnath Yatra set to begin on May 10.

Sudhanshu Semwal, the pilgrim priest of Gangotri Dham, said that there about one inch of snow has accumulated at the Dham. However, at present the traffic on Gangotri Highway is smooth. Meanwhile, the fresh snowfall in the month of March is being seen as a good omen for the crops of apple and kidney beans by retaining moisture in the land for a long time, which will prove useful in the production of both these crops in the months of July-September.

On the other hand, Arun Uniyal, the winter priest of Mother Yamuna, said that the cold has increased due to snowfall in the Yamunotri area.

The Meteorological Department had already issued a forecast of light snowfall at higher reaches and light rain along with thunder and lightning in most of the districts of the state.

According to the Meteorological Department, strong winds can also blow at a speed of 40 to 50 km per hour in some areas due to which people have been asked to remain cautious.