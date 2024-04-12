UP: Hearing in 2018 Defamation Case against Rahul Gandhi Postponed to April 22

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 12, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

The hearing on the 2018 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi has been postponed to April 22 due to the judge's leave. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Mishra filed a complaint against Gandhi, seeking a non-bailable warrant against him.

The hearing on the 2018 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi has been postponed to April 22 due to the judge's leave. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Mishra filed a complaint against Gandhi, seeking a non-bailable warrant against him.

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The hearing in a special court on the 2018 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi was postponed to April 22 as the judge was on leave.

The defamation complaint was filed in 2018 by the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Mishra against Rahul Gandhi over his alleged objectionable remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mishra's advocate, Santosh Pandey, said he gave an application to the court, seeking the issuance of a non-bailable warrant against Gandhi. But since the judge was on leave, the hearing could not take place and the matter was posted for April 22.

The complaint was filed here on August 4, 2018, against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged objectionable comments against Shah that were made at a press conference in Bengaluru in May during the Karnataka elections.

The complainant referred to Gandhi's comment that the BJP claims to believe in honest and clean politics but has a party president who is an "accused" in a murder case. Shah was the BJP president when Gandhi commented.

About four years before Gandhi's remark, a special CBI court in Mumbai discharged Shah in a 2005 fake encounter case when he was a minister of state for home in Gujarat.

In December last year, the court issued a warrant against Rahul Gandhi. Subsequently, Gandhi halted his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Amethi on February 20, appeared in the court and was granted bail.

Read More

  1. Banking on INDIA Bloc's Prospects in Bihar, Kharge, Rahul to Campaign for Congress Candidates
  2. Elder and Younger 'Pappu': Kangana Ranaut's Veiled Attack on Rahul Gandhi, Vikramaditya Singh

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.