Elder and Younger 'Pappu': Kangana Ranaut's Veiled Attack on Rahul Gandhi, Vikramaditya Singh

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Elder and Younger 'Pappu': Kangana Ranaut's Veiled Attack on Rahul Gandhi, Vikramaditya Singh

Without naming Rahul Gandhi and Vikramaditya Singh, Kangana Ranaut calls them elder 'Pappu' and younger 'Pappu' respectively while addressing a rally in Manali. She says she has established herself without any family backing and won't be driven out so easily.

Manali: Actress Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat on Thursday referred to state minister Vikramaditya Singh as 'Pappu of Himachal', a 'number one liar' and a 'cheat' and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as 'elder Pappu in Delhi'.

Addressing a poll rally here, Kangana said, "There is an elder Pappu in Delhi but here too we have a Chhota Pappu. He says that I eat beef and claims that he also has a video of it. Why doesn't he show the video? This chhota Pappu is a liar and a number one cheat. What else can you expect from him? When his senior Pappu says that we have to destroy Shakti, what can be expected from the younger Pappu."

Recently, a controversy relating to 'beef eating' had risen on social media after which, Vikramaditya Singh had criticised the actress. Two days back, Kangana denied the allegations that she ate beef. Now, while addressing a rally in Manali, she slammed Vikramaditya Singh without naming him for maligning her.

"Chhota Pappu tells me that I'm tainted, impure and should come to Devbhoomi for purification. I want to ask why he feels that I am impure. Is it because I have established my name in Mumbai without my parents backing? Is this why he feels I am impure. Or am I impure because I want to enter politics?" Kangana asked.

Hitting out at the dynastic politics of Congress, Kangana said that she had established herself with her own efforts but some people inherit their father's property and some political dynasty.

"Today I challenge all the 'Pappus' who are threatening me. This is not the kingdom of your forefathers that you will drive me out by threatening. This is Narendra Modi's new India. Here a child of a poor mother, who used to sell tea at the railway station is the hero of this country, the supreme leader. I, the daughter of a poor family, will win this election. I will fight again and again," she said.

Recalling her days in Mumbai, Kangana said she encountered some male-dominated people but always gave befitting reply to them. On demolition of her house in Mumbai, Kangana slammed former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The actress is on a three-day Kullu tour.

