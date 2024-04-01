Gujarat, Meghalaya, Sikkim Governors Visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Governors of Gujarat, Sikkim and Meghalaya on Sunday March 31 visited Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to pay their obeisance to the newly installed Lord Ram idol at the Ram Mandir. On their arrival at the Ram Mandir, the Governors of the three states were welcomed by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which manages the affairs of the temple.

Sikkim Governor Visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Sources said that the three governors had 'darshan' of Ramlala at different times. The head priest of the Ram Mandir offered 'prasad' to the three visiting Governors.

It is learnt that Meghalaya Governor Fagu Chauhan was the first to reach Ayodhya by road from his ancestral home Azamgarh. After this, had darshan of Ramlala in the grand Ram temple located in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

Later Sikkim Governor Laxman Acharya reached the Circuit House directly from the airport where he received the guard of honor before he visited the Ram Mandir. Likewise, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat Maharishi Valmiki reached International Shri Ram Airport and headed straight to the Ram Mandir where he had darshan and worship of Ramlala.

After the consecration of the Lord Ram idol at the Ram Mandir on January 22 this year, apart from the devotees, a number of Chief Ministers and cabinet ministers of different states have visited Ayodhya for darshan and worship at the temple.

Talking to the media at the Circuit House, Sikkim Governor Laxman Acharya said that he is feeling happy after seeing Ramlala. “I congratulate the temple management and wish for foolproof arrangements. There doesn't seem to be any problem. Rarely in the world has such a crowd gathered at one place, everything is going on in an organized manner,” he said.