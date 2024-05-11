Govt Supporting 'Suited-booted Ikhwanis' During Lok Sabha Election in Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti has criticized the government's handling of the ongoing Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Mehbooba Mufti voiced concerns over the imposition of Section 144 in Pulwama, a district in south Kashmir denouncing it as “unacceptable and illegitimate”.

She expressed distress over reports of her party workers being detained by local police stations in Pulwama and Surankote, citing recent attacks in the latter area.

Mehbooba questioned the necessity of holding elections if the government is “inclined towards reinstating the controversial Ikhwan rule in Kashmir”.

"We are witnessing a proxy war against PDP workers, with government machinery being used selectively to target them," Mehbooba claimed. She further said, "They are supporting suited-booted Ikhwanis. They want to repeat what happened in 1987."

While expressing faith in the election process, Mehbooba warned that the government's “persistence with such tactics risks losing the support of the Kashmiri people”.

Mehbooba Mufti, who is the PDP candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha Candidate said that section 144 imposed in Pulwama district, was “unprecedented and has never happened before”. “The PDP workers are being detained...I don't understand if the Election Commission of India wants to repeat what happened in 87 then why this drama of elections is being created..All the government machinery is being used to support the proxy groups set up by them,” she further added.

Meanwhile, party sources claimed that several PDP workers have been detained in south Kashmir's Shopian and Pulwama districts.

Deputy Commissioner Pulwama said that the ECI Guidelines mandate specific SOPs for last 72 hours and last 48 hours. "Under Section 126 and Section 130 of Representation of People's Act 1951 and SOPs edition 2 Para 4.1.1, 4.1.2, 4.1.3 mandate issuing of Order under Section 144 CrPC," the DC Pulwama said adding "such orders have been issued by Other Districts also who went to polls/ are going to polls. The restrictions apply to specific activities related to campaign etc, being silent period. Restriction relate to only specified points in order and not General restrictions".