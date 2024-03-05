Paper Leak Case: UP Govt Removes State Police Recruitment Board Chairperson

The Uttar Pradesh government removed Renuka Mishra as UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board chairperson amid leaks of exam question papers. Director Vigilance Rajiv Krishna has now taken up the additional responsibility of the board.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday removed Renuka Mishra as the chairperson of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board amid allegations of the question paper of a constable recruitment examination being leaked.

Mishra has been put on the "wait list" after her removal from the post and Director Vigilance Rajiv Krishna given the additional responsibility of the board, official sources said.

Following allegations of paper leak, the state government had on February 24 cancelled the police constable recruitment examination held on February 17 and 18, and ordered a re-test within six months.

More than 48 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The government had also announced that a Special Task Force (STF) would probe the allegations.

(More details are awaited).

