Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Takes to X to Announce Improvement in Health Condition

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's took to X, formerly known as Twitter to announce improvement in his health condition after facing difficulty in breathing.

As per sources, he was admitted to the Sawai Mansingh Hospital due to COVID-19 and swine flu on February 2.

He wrote, "On the night of 2 February, due to COVID and swine flu problem, I had to be admitted to Sawai Mansingh Hospital. Due to the good wishes of all of you, health has improved compared to before. According to doctors, I will get well soon. Thank you all for your good wishes and blessings."

For the past couple of days, he was under the supervision of senior and trained doctors who investigated his condition and kept him on oxygen support. His social programmes for the upcoming seven days were cancelled due to the illness. However, as per his update, he will recover soon and be back in his office.