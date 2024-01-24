Ashok Gehlot Attacks Assam CM Over FIR Against Rahul Gandhi

Jaipur: Day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed police to register FIR against Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi for allegedly breaking law and order during the state leg of his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot condemned the case accusing the BJP government in Assam of trying to disrupt the yatra.

Talking to the media at the Jaipur airport on Wednesday, Gehlot Congress leaders are protesting across the country and condemning the decision of Himanta Biswa Sarma. Gehlot described Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra as a historic journey and expressed displeasure over the Assam government's move to stop the yatra.

“It is disturbing the way efforts are being made to disturb this yatra. It is even more disturbing because all this is happening on the instructions of a Chief Minister,” he said. Taking a dig at the Chief Minister of Assam over registering an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, Gehlot said that “neither the Chief Minister nor the Prime Minister has the right to give instructions to the police to register an FIR against any leader”.

“If the Chief Minister starts giving such instructions, then anyone can do this to create enmity,” he said. Referring to the provisions of CrPC, Gehlot said that the SHO of the local police station has the right to take a decision after understanding the situation related to a particular incident. “BJP ruled states are setting a new tradition in this regard. Such action can be taken against the Central Minister or other BJP leaders in non-BJP ruled states also,” warned Gehlot.

He said that efforts are being made to “completely disrupt the Yatra”. “No matter what BJP tries, neither Congress nor Rahul Gandhi will be scared by this,” he added. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday has ordered the DGP to register an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of instigating the crowd during the Assam leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra'.

As the yatra entered Assam on Tuesday, Assam Police had put up barricades to prevent the Congress leaders from entering Guwahati leading to a clash between them and the Assam Police personnel deployed there.