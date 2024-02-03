Loading...

Rajasthan: Former CM Ashok Gehlot Detected with Covid

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 3, 2024, 6:45 AM IST

Updated : Feb 3, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister who was down with swine flu has now been detected with Covid. He has cancelled all his appointments for seven days

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister who was down with swine flu has now been detected with Covid. He has cancelled all his appointments for seven days.

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who was initially indisposed due to high fever, has now been detected with Covid. The veteran Congress leader was admitted to hospital at around 12 AM on Friday where he was examinhed by the doctors. The results showed he had caught Covid and swine flu.

According to doctors, his condition is now stable.

Following doctors' advice, he has cancelled all his appointments. State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara also shared the news on Instagram and wished him speedy recovery.

Gehlot had earlier posted about his indisposition. "Due to fever for the last few days, got tested today on the advice of doctors, in which Covid and swine flu have been confirmed. Because of this, I will not be able to meet for the next seven days. He has appealed to his supporters and the general public to take care of their health in this changing season."

Dotasara wrote, "It has been reported that former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is unwell. I pray to God for his speedy recovery."

As per information, Gehlot has cancelled all his appointments and won't make any public appearances for at least seven days.

Read More

  1. Ashok Gehlot Attacks Assam CM Over FIR Against Rahul Gandhi
  2. Gehlot accuses BJP of levelling false allegations against previous Cong govt in Rajasthan
Last Updated :Feb 3, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

TAGGED:

Gehlot Catches CovidAshok Gehlot

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.