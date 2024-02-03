Rajasthan: Former CM Ashok Gehlot Detected with Covid

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who was initially indisposed due to high fever, has now been detected with Covid. The veteran Congress leader was admitted to hospital at around 12 AM on Friday where he was examinhed by the doctors. The results showed he had caught Covid and swine flu.

According to doctors, his condition is now stable.

Following doctors' advice, he has cancelled all his appointments. State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara also shared the news on Instagram and wished him speedy recovery.

Gehlot had earlier posted about his indisposition. "Due to fever for the last few days, got tested today on the advice of doctors, in which Covid and swine flu have been confirmed. Because of this, I will not be able to meet for the next seven days. He has appealed to his supporters and the general public to take care of their health in this changing season."

Dotasara wrote, "It has been reported that former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is unwell. I pray to God for his speedy recovery."

As per information, Gehlot has cancelled all his appointments and won't make any public appearances for at least seven days.