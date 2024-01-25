Former Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Harishankar Bhabhada Passes Away at 96; CM Condoles

Jaipur: Veteran BJP leader and former Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Harishankar Bhabhada passed away after prolonged illness at a city hospital last night. He was 96. Bhabhada's last rites will be performed at Malviya Nagar later in the day.

Bhabhada, a three-time MLA from Ratnagarh, held the post of Assembly Speaker twice and served as the Deputy Chief Minister. He was also the Chairman of Rajasthan Finance Commission. He has always been honoured as an honest politician and breathed his last at Rungta Hospital.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed his grief on Bhabhada's demise. He said that Bhabhada had been a senior member of the BJP family and his demise is an irreparable loss for Rajasthan. "He was an embodiment of truth and transparency in public life. May Lord Ram grant the departed soul a place in his supreme abode and the bereaved family members the strength to bear this loss," he said.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani expressed deep condolences on the senior BJP leader's death saying he was a skilled public representative and played an important role in the development of the state. He prayed to Almighty God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to his bereaved family.

Condoling his death, BJP State President CP Joshi said that Bhabhada's demise is an irreparable loss in the political world. "I pray to God for his salvation and express deepest condolences to his family members," he said.

Bhabhada was born on August 6, 1928 in Khirki Darwaza in Didwana of Nagaur district. Bhabhada got a law degree from Nagpur Law College and studied in Prabhakar, Hindi Bhasha Sangh High School, Nagpur. He held the Speaker's post from March 16, 1990 to October 5, 1994 and despite being a resident of Didwana in Nagaur district, won elections from Ratangarh in Churu district in 1985, 1990 and 1993.

He served as the Deputy CM of Rajasthan from October 6, 1994 to December 1, 1998. Bhabhada was considered an expert in financial matters and has been the Vice Chairman of the Economic Policy and Reforms Council in the government. Also, he was a member of the Rajya Sabha in 1978-84, and served as the treasurer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Bhabhada became the state president in 1981 and held the command of BJP in the state till January 1986. Bhabhada had hit the headlines when he was accused of destabilising Bhairon Singh Shekhawat government.