Farmers' Protest Day 39; 'Martyr's Event' to be Held in Haryana Today

Chandigarh: Amid the ongoing Delhi Chalo march of the farmers, a 'Martyr's Event' is being organized in Haryana's Hisar on Friday March 22 with top farmer leaders attending the event.

Sources said that the event being held on the eve of martyrdom of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, is being organised by the United Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha in memory of the farmers who died during the ongoing farmers agitation. Farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Sarwan Singh Pandher and many other farmer leaders are expected to participate in the event.

On March 31, the event will culminate with a gathering in Ambala's Mohra Anaj Mandi.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia to Participate: The special feature of the event is that on March 23, the Martyrdom Day of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev will be celebrated at Shambhu Border and Khanauri Border, in which international wrestler Bajrang Punia and others will attend.

Farmers' Kalash Yatra Reaches Karnal: It is to be noted that the Kalash Yatra carrying the ashes of deceased young farmer Shubhkaran Singh, which started six days ago from Shambhu border reached Nilokheri in Karnal passing through Panchkula, Chandigarh, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra.

Farmers are taking out the Asht Kalash Yatra of Shubhkaran to put pressure on the government and gain people's support. Today is the seventh day of the journey. After Karnal, Kalash Yatra will last three days in Kaithal and then Ambala district.

14 Deaths During the Movement: A total of 14 people have died so far during the farmers' movement including three policemen. On March 17 and 18, three farmers associated with the Kisan Andolan died due to various reasons.

Among them, a young farmer Shubhakaran Singh from Punjab's Bathinda was killed during clashes on Feb 21 at Khanauri border. The farmers have filed a complaint with the Haryana Police and demanded to register a murder case.

The farmers are adamant on many demands, including a law to guarantee Minimum Support Price. So far four rounds of talks with the government have failed. The farmers say that they will continue the strike until their demands are met.