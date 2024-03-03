Unhappy Over Lok Sabha Ticket to Teni, Aggrieved Farmers Call for Nationwide Protests

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): Farmers, who are disappointment over BJP's decision to give Lok Sabha ticket to Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, who is accused in the murders of farmers, from Lakhimpur Kheri; said they would launch a countywide protest against the Centre calling the move has hurt their sentiment.

Farmers, not just from Kheri but across the country have vented anger at this decision. Farmers from Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, who were on strike over the issue of Minimum Selling Price (MSP), said that the Modi-led government has hurt their sentiments by offering a ticket to Teni.

This decision of giving Teni a ticket despite knowing that he has been accused of murdering farmers in the Tikunia violence incident in Lakhimpur Kheri has called for nationwide protests. The farmers alleged by giving tickets to a murderer, the BJP has cheated on the farmers.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, in a viral video on social media said that by giving ticket to Teni, the BJP has deeply saddened the minds of the farmers.

"This movement will continue until the farmers of Lakhimpur Kheri get justice. The farmers of the country are united to fight against this horrific decision of giving Teni a ticket," he added.

Earlier, The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) observed a "black day" on February 23 and burnt effigies of BJP leaders in protest against the Haryana Police's action against agitating farmers camping at two of the state's border points.