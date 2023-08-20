UNION MINISTER AJAY MISHRA TENI HITS OUT AT RAHUL GANDHI OVER HIS CHINA REMARKS

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni on Sunday lashed out at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi saying that if his party was in power, China would have encroached in the country. The remarks by Ajay Mishra Teni, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, came after the Gandhi scion, who is currently in Ladakh, claimed that China has been grabbed grazing in Ladakh.

Speaking to reporters, 62-year-old Teni, who represents the Kheri constituency in the Lok Sabha, said, "The way Rahul Gandhi had relations with China, the way the institutions associated with him were funded by China, the way he used to meet Chinese officials in secret, it seems that if he was in power, China would have definitely encroached on the border of our country."

Teni further said that the way Rahul Gandhi "is roaming" in Ladakh, if his government was there, he would not have been able to roam around "so freely". "We (the Narendra Modi-led government) have made excellent roads on every border of Ladakh and the country. Programs are being organized in the villages situated on the last borders of the country. Our (BJP) Ministers are going there," the Union Minister said.

"Development works are going on there. Today, without security, Rahul Gandhi can also hoist the Tricolor at Lal Chowk (in Srinagar). You can also roam in Ladakh by motorcycle," he said while hitting at Rahul Gandhi, who represents the Wayanad constituency in Kerala in the Lok Sabha.

To a question on the violence in Manipur, Teni said that the Opposition parties created confusion. "This is not right. In Manipur, we have handled the situation well. Earlier, when we were in power in Manipur, there was not a single riot. On April 29, a judgment came which led to unfortunate incidents," he added.

According to Teni, Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself camped in Manipur. He also said that Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also camped in the strife-torn state for 23 days. "Conditions have been rectified, things are slowly changing. We had called an all-party meeting regarding Manipur (violence) even before the commencement of the Monsoon session of the Parliament. We answered each and every person's question. Our Opposition parties did not discuss (the Manipur issue) by giving some excuse or other. After that, they moved the No-Confidence motion. The government is working very well there," he added.

Meanwhile, Ajay Mishra Teni added that by joining the G20 meeting, 29 countries are working together with international agencies and Interpol to curb cybercrime. He said that the Indian Penal Code was made in 1860 and the Narendra Modi-led government is in the process of IPC, CrPC, and the Indian Evidence Act 1872 and is removing symbols of slavery.

