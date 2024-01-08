SC REFUSES TO INTERFERE WITH HC ORDER ACQUITTING UNION MINISTER AJAY MISHRA TENI IN MURDER CASE

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday declined to interfere with the Allahabad High Court order, which upheld the acquittal of Union Home Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni in a murder case in 2000. Four people, including Teni, were named in the murder of Prabhat Gupta, who was shot dead in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

A bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal stated that it was not inclined to interfere with the concurrent findings of courts of the High Court and the trial court. The apex court rejected the plea by the legal heir of the original complainant.

In May last year, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court had upheld the acquittal of Teni. Petitioner Rajeev Gupta moved the top court challenging the High Court order. In 2004, the trial court acquitted Teni, noting that prosecution had failed to establish the chain of events. The trial court order was challenged by the Uttar Pradesh government before the High Court.

Meanwhile, Teni moved the apex court seeking a transfer of the appeal from the Lucknow Bench of the High Court to the principal bench of the High Court at Prayagraj. In October 2022, the apex court declined to transfer the plea and asked the High Court to hear his plea for final disposal in November, 2022.